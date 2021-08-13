Ryan Murphy announces more American Story spinoffs

Ryan Murphy has announced two new entries to his American Story universe.

American Sports Story and American Love Story will be two new anthology shows that will follow the limited series format of the existing TV dramas.

American Sports Story will focus on a prominent event in the world of sports and retell the story from multiple perspectives. The first season will be based on the life and death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

It will follow his rise to the top of American football, his arrest for murder and ultimately his suicide in prison. The series will be based on the podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

Similarly, Murphy’s American Love Story series will tell the tale of a well known true romance. The first season will follow John F Kennedy Jr’s courtship and marriage to Carolyn Bessette before their deaths in a plane crash in 1999.

Murphy’s American Story banner of shows started in 2011 with American Horror Story and American Crime Story followed in 2016 by telling the story of OJ Simpson’s arrest and trial for murder.

Ryan Murphy (Getty)

In total, the American Story franchise has been nominated for 141 Emmys.

Murphy has also created other shows such as Glee, Ratched and Nip/Tuck.