Ryan O’Neal, Love Story star, dies aged 82

Actor had an on-and-off 30-year relationship with ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Farrah Fawcett that ended with her death aged 62 in 2009

Tom Murray
Friday 08 December 2023 22:17
US actor Ryan O'Neal has died

(Getty Images)

Ryan O’Neal, the Oscar-nominated US actor known for his role’s in Love Story, What's Up, Doc? and Paper Moon, has died aged 82, his son announced.

Patrick O’Neal, a sportscaster with Bally Sports West, shared on Instagram that his father had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and with prostate cancer in 2012.

“As a human being, my father was as generous as they come,” Patrick wrote. “And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo.

“He loved to make people laugh. It’s pretty much his goal. Didn’t matter the situation, if there was a joke to be found, he nailed it. He really wanted us laughing. And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun. Fun in the sun.”

More to follow

