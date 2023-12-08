Ryan O’Neal, Love Story star, dies aged 82

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan O’Neal, the Oscar-nominated US actor known for his role’s in Love Story, What's Up, Doc? and Paper Moon, has died aged 82, his son announced.

Patrick O’Neal, a sportscaster with Bally Sports West, shared on Instagram that his father had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and with prostate cancer in 2012.

“As a human being, my father was as generous as they come,” Patrick wrote. “And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo.

“He loved to make people laugh. It’s pretty much his goal. Didn’t matter the situation, if there was a joke to be found, he nailed it. He really wanted us laughing. And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun. Fun in the sun.”

