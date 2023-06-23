Ryan Reynolds ignites Bake Off rumours with social media photo

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has ignited speculation about an appearance on The Great British Bake Off with his latest social media post.

The Deadpool actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner shared an image on Twitter in which he could be seen posing alongside Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood outside the Bake Off tent.

Leith and Hollywood currently serve as the judges of the popular Channel 4 reality series, known as The Great British Baking Show in the US.

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are the current hosts.

“Full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin,” Reynolds captioned the image, which has been viewed nearly half a million times at the time of writing.

Followers inturpreted the tweet as an indication that Reynolds, 46, could be making an appearance on the series, or its celebrity-centric spin-off, in the near future.

“Ohhhh my giddy aunt! Please say that you are going to be on Bake Off?” one fan asked.

“I think I’ll cry tears of joy to see you in Bake Off ,” another enthused.

“OMG are you going to be in #BakeOff?! People kept telling me to apply, I should have done it,” someone else commented.

“RYAN ON GBBO?????” another person asked.

Reynolds is best known for his role in the irreverant Marvel film Deadpool. His other roles include Adventureland, Red Notice, Green Lantern and Free Guy.

He is a frequent visitor to the UK, thanks to his co-ownership of the Welsh fourth-division football team Wrexham. Reynolds bought the team in 2020 in partnership with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

Earlier this month, the actor appeared in a video outlining the recipe for a “vasectomy” cocktail. Reynolds shares four children with wife Blake Lively.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

He has previously advertised the cocktail recipe in another Father’s Day-themed advertisement, back in 2021. In the explanatory video, he could be seen claiming that the drink was “so bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep”.

In December, it was announced that former Little Britain star Matt Lucas would be stepping down as presenter of Bake Off. He had hosted the series alongside Fielding since 2019.

The comedian was replaced by This Morning presenter Hammond.