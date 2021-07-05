Ryan Reynolds is joining what has become a tradition of celebrities reading bedtime stories for the CBeebies channel.

The Canadian actor, known for his roles in the Deadpool franchise and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, will read Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are.

The beloved 1963 book follows Max, who is sent to bed with no supper for being naughty. At night, his bed transforms into a forest and he sails to an island where the Wild Things live.

A 2009 film version, directed by Spike Jonze, featured a voice cast including James Gandolfini, Forest Whitaker and Chris Cooper.

“Well hello, I’m Ryan and I can’t be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment,” Reynolds begins. “But I really want to read you a Bedtime Story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada.”

He concludes the read by saying: “Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you’ll go on in your dreams tonight? Goodnight wild things, sleep tight.”

The father-of-three, who is married to fellow actor Blake Lively, is the latest famous face to read a Bedtime Story for the programme.

Other celebrities to take part include Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy, Oti Mabuse, Sir Elton John and Felicity Jones.

Reynolds’ reading will air on 16 July. CBeebies Bedtime Stories air weekdays at 6.50pm on the CBeebies Channel.

Additional reporting by Press Association