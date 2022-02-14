Ryan Reynolds made an appearance during the Super Bowl commercials in the best way possible.

The NFL season came to an end on Sunday (13 February) with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Although fans might’ve missed it, Reynolds made a cameo during a McDonald’s commercial shown at halftime.

The advertisement featured a number of celebrities, including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Edwin Castro, the world’s most popular FIFA streamer.

Reynolds, however, was harder to spot in the video due to the fact it was only his voice that was featured.

The Deadpool star voiced the popular McDonald’s character, Grimace.

The ad sees the cartoon character as one of many stars stuck on what to order. Reynolds’ alcohol brand, Aviation American Gin, was one of the first to tip people off to the cameo.

“Uhhh... the voice of Grimace sounds oddly familiar. Did McDonalds hire a certain Canadian drink-slinging McRiblet?” wrote the brand on Twitter.

“Yes. Confirmed,” Reynolds replied. “It’s called range.”

Reynolds is a self-professed fan of Grimace. Last year, he asked the fast food conglomerate to bring back the purple character.

The actor made a second, more obvious appearance during the Super Bowl halftime commercials, when the ad for his forthcoming film The Adam Project aired.

The film stars Reynolds as a time-travelling pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and works with his 12-year-old self to save the future and his wife (played by Zoe Saldana).