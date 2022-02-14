Ryan Reynolds made his Super Bowl cameo in the best way possible – and you probably missed it
‘It’s called range,’ said the actor of his subtle appearance
Ryan Reynolds made an appearance during the Super Bowl commercials in the best way possible.
The NFL season came to an end on Sunday (13 February) with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Although fans might’ve missed it, Reynolds made a cameo during a McDonald’s commercial shown at halftime.
The advertisement featured a number of celebrities, including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Edwin Castro, the world’s most popular FIFA streamer.
Reynolds, however, was harder to spot in the video due to the fact it was only his voice that was featured.
The Deadpool star voiced the popular McDonald’s character, Grimace.
The ad sees the cartoon character as one of many stars stuck on what to order. Reynolds’ alcohol brand, Aviation American Gin, was one of the first to tip people off to the cameo.
“Uhhh... the voice of Grimace sounds oddly familiar. Did McDonalds hire a certain Canadian drink-slinging McRiblet?” wrote the brand on Twitter.
“Yes. Confirmed,” Reynolds replied. “It’s called range.”
Reynolds is a self-professed fan of Grimace. Last year, he asked the fast food conglomerate to bring back the purple character.
The actor made a second, more obvious appearance during the Super Bowl halftime commercials, when the ad for his forthcoming film The Adam Project aired.
The film stars Reynolds as a time-travelling pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and works with his 12-year-old self to save the future and his wife (played by Zoe Saldana).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies