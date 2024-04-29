For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has shared his unexpected approach to dealing with trolls attacking his football club, Wrexham County FC, on social media.

In the upcoming third season of Welcome to Wrexham, a show that follows the Welsh football club’s progress under its Hollywood owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the pair are seen reacting to fans swearing and making rude gestures at the Disney Plus filmmakers.

“F*** your documentary,” says one man with his middle finger up to the cameras. “Disney Plus are w***ers,” he adds.

While the documentary has enhanced publicity for the club, the coverage hasn’t all been positive. And one anonymous account supporting a rival club has been especially vitriolic.

A message in the documentary reveals a producer reaching out to @NottsCountyZone on X/Twitter – an account that describes itself as “Following Notts County to the Premiere League”.

The account responds to the request with: “No. Shove your s***e documentary up your arse.”

McElhenney puts the two together as he says of the man who swore at the filmmakers: “I’m not 100 per cent sure obviously, but I like to believe that that’s Notts County Zone. As Notts County Zone knows, he’s one of my favourite Twitter accounts.”

The account’s last tweet shows it quoting Forest Green Rovers as the club reminded supporters that “anti-Welsh language will not be tolerated ahead of our trip to Wrexham. Police will take action if such chants are reported.”

Reynolds and McElhenney believe they’ve found their social media troll ( Disney+ )

The account quipped: “They won’t rest until football fans sit together holding hands for 90 minutes.”

Reynolds says of the rival account: “I follow him on Twitter.”

Reynolds and McElhenney follow the account which appears to show no love for their team ( Disney+ )

“I follow him too,” joins in McElhenney. “I love him and he’s probably gona say something about the fact that we’re obsessed with him and the answer is, ‘Yes, I am.’”

“Yeah,” Reynolds nods as he continues. “I’m obsessed with Notts County. I mean, It’s an incredible club.”

A man is seen swearing at Disney+ filmmakers, as Reynolds and McElhenney joke it could be the person behind @NottsCountyZone ( Disney+ )

It comes as writer and actor Humphrey Ker, who is also the club’s executive director, revealed that people had been coming out to boo the team following its new ownership.

“People have been turning out in droves to support us, but also to boo us and try and beat us,” he told The Independent. “They accuse us of destroying football – which I think is absurd.”

Welcome to Wrexham season three will be available on Disney+ from 3 May.