Ryan Seacrest is in support of CNN’s decision to reduce alcohol consumption during its New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Last month, it was reported that the network will be reducing its alcohol consumption both on and off-camera during its end-of-the-year broadcast.

Seacrest, who is the longtime host of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve told Entertainment Weekly that he supports CNN’s decision.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” he said. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.”

Seacrest also said that he and his ABC co-hosts won’t be consuming alcohol until after 1am on 1 January.

“There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?” he joked about CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, which is hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. “I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea.”

Seacrest also recalled how one of the CNN hosts had “something to say” about his show last year.

Cohen, who seemingly drank multiple shots with Cooper during last year’s NYE broadcast, referred to Seacrest’s ABC broadcast on the night of 31 December 2021 as “[a bunch] of losers that are performing behind us”.

“I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry,” the 53-year-old radio and television talk show host told CNN viewers.

Cohen later said he “regrets” slamming the ABC broadcast, adding that “Seacrest is a great guy”.

Referring to Cohen’s comments, Seacrest said: “[I don’t] think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking.

“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air.”