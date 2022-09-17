Rylan Clark says his body ‘shut down’ and his speech was ‘slurred’ amid divorce

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rylan Clark has opened up about the breakdown he suffered amid his divorce from his husband of six years, Dan Neal.

Clark and Neal got married in 2015, and last July the It Takes Two presenter announced that the pair had separated on Instagram.

Clark had a breakdown at the end of the relationship, and took four months off work – spending a period of time in hospital.

Appearing on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, Clark said: “My body did completely shut down. I wouldn’t eat. I went through a stage where I couldn’t even talk, which for some people might be quite handy.

“My speech was just slurred. My mum thought I was having a stroke. My body just went. I went down to 9st and I am six-foot-four.”

He said that, after working nonstop on shows such as This Morning and The Xtra Factor, he has become better at taking time out for himself.

“If I feel I need a stop, have a stop, but have an enjoyable stop with yourself. And don’t be frightened of your own company,” he said.

Rylan Clark (BBC)

Earlier this year, Clark said in another interview that he “was a danger” to himself amid the divorce.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.