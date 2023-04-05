Rylan Clark to appear in Eurovision-themed episode of The Archers on Radio 4

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan Clark will appear in a special Eurovision-themed episode of Radio 4 soap The Archers.

In an episode of the long-running radio show, Clark will stop by the fictional village of Ambridge on his way to Liverpool to judge the village’s Eurovision Variety Show.

The former X Factor star is part of this year’s Eurovision presenting team, and will be commentating on the semi-final shows alongside Scott Mills.

Clark said: “I’m looking forward to getting my wellies on and checking out what Eurovision excitement Ambridge’s residents have to offer as I pop into the iconic Archers.

“I’ve seen some drama throughout my time but nothing compares to what’s about to unfold in Ambridge.”

The episode will air on Friday 12 May, ahead of the Eurovision final in Liverpool on Saturday 13 May.

The Archers editor Jeremy Howe said: “We’re delighted to have Rylan stop over in Ambridge for his Archers radio debut.

“It’s been a real treat welcoming him to the programme and it’s certainly brought Eurovision fever pitch to new heights.”

Presenter is heading to Ambridge (Getty Images)

Over the years, The Archers has featured celebrity cameos from Dame Judi Dench, council-worker-turned-viral-sensation Jackie Weaver, and the Queen Consort.

The soap has explored issues, including teenage pregnancy, mental health and modern slavery, in a rural setting, for 72 years and nearly 20,000 episodes.

While Clark and Mills will provide commentary on the Eurovision semi-finals, the final will feature commentary from Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc.

Norton will also host the grand final, along with Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.