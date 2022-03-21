Rylan Clark will be joined by his mother on his BBC Radio 2 series after she featured alongside him on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The presenter, 33, will welcome his mother Linda onto Rylan on Saturday on Saturday 26 March to mark Mother’s Day (27 March).

Clark announced the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the pair together alongside the caption: “Next Saturday…. god help us!”

The mother-and-son pair had previously appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox, being filmed discussing the week’s TV at home for Channel 4.

Linda’s stint on the series was well-received by viewers, with certain soundbites being widely shared on social media.

This included when she mistakenly claimed that the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had once played a James Bond villain.

Reacting to the news that Clark’s mother would be appearing on his radio series, comedian Rob Beckett responded: “Love it.”

The pair’s successful Celebrity Gogglebox stint did prompt calls for Clark and his mother to co-host some form of radio or TV series permanently.

However, Clark has claimed that his mother’s health problems – which include Crohn’s disease and a skin cancer diagnosis – have meant that they can only work together in a safe and limited capacity.