Rylan Clark supported after negative report about TV presenter surfaces online

Rylan Clark is being supported after a negative report about the presenter surfaced online.

On Sunday (30 January), a video was posted online showing the TV host out in central London. In it, he jokingly asks a fellow partygoer for “gear”.

He then says in a non-serious manner: “Delete that now or I will f****** kill you.”

The reports online have conflated the video with Clark’s split from his husband of six years, Dan Neal.

Addressing the reports on Twitter, Clark wrote: “Morning. Slow news day. Have a good Sunday.”

He was then supported by fellow celebrities, including Richard Osman, who wrote: “Rylan, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you’re a lovely, kind guy, and a brilliant presenter. Someone is being judged today, and it’s not you.”

Actor Amanda Abbington added: “You are wonderful and absolutely loved. ABSOLUTELY LOVED.”

Former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner also jumped to Clark’s defence, writing: “Mate your an absolute legend!! People are jealous little helmets. You’ve come a long long way mate, and everyone is double proud of ya!! Keep shining mate.”

(Getty Images)

Clark thanked his fans for their support after announcing his split from Neal in July 2021.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the 32-year-old TV presenter said he and Neal were both prioritising their mental health, but that he was aiming to return to work soon.

“I just wanted to write a message to thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us,” he said.