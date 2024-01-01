Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan Clark has poked fun at himself after returning to his musical roots to duet with Rick Astley – but fans can’t get enough of the pair’s performance.

Now one of the most prolific presenters on TV and radio, Clark began his showbiz back in 2012 as the perceived “joke contestant” on The X Factor in 2012.

On Sunday (31 December), the 35-year-old sang once again as he joined Rick Astley for his New Year’s spectacular – titled Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve – on the BBC.

During the special, Clark and Astley teamed up for a duet of “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive, with Clark sporting a black suit blazer and trousers with an embellished fishnet vest.

Just minutes after the performance aired, Clark poked fun at himself on Twitter/X. “It can’t get worse than me singing you into the new year. 2024 is on the up from here,” he wrote, adding: “Happy new year x.”

However, his followers were quick to praise the presenter for the performance, which one branded a work of “camp genius”.

“It was bloody good, happy new year you f***ing icon,” one commenter wrote, while another added: “We loved it.”

“Rylan you were bloody amazing. Stop putting yourself down as you have a great voice. I really enjoyed spending my new years eve with you and @rickastley,” another comment read.

“Can’t get any better, my year has peaked and we’re only half an hour into day one,” one fan wrote.

The clip was also widely shared on social media, with one tweet reading: “Can’t stop thinking about Rylan performing ‘You Spin Me Round’.”

Clark and Astley on stage together (BBC Studios/Michael Leckie)

“Rick Astley and Rylan singing ‘You Spin Me Round’ was bloody fabulous,” another fan tweeted.

“What better start to 2024 than @Rylan singing ‘You Spin Me Round’ with @RickAstley, just minutes after midnight? Happy New Year!” one tweet read.

Another fan wrote: “A true example of someone living their best life is @Rylan… watching him last night with Rick Astley just made me smile… how lovely when nice things happen to nice people! Keep being you Rylan, I love ya!”