Japanese model and TV personality Ryuchell has died at the age of 27.

According to reports, the Aishiteru! star was found unconscious by their manager at the agency’s office in Shibuya, Tokyo on Wednesday (12 July).

The cause of Ryuchell’s death is unknown. Authorities have said that they are investigating whether the celebrity died by suicide.

Ryuchell had been a role model in Japan for their genderless fashion and LGBT+ activism.

In 2016, Ryuchell – real name Ryuji Higa – married fellow Japanese social media personality Peco. The couple had a son in 2018.

In August 2022, Ryuchell announced that they no longer identified as a husband. In an Instagram post, they said that they would rather be considered as a “life partner” or “parent” to Pico and their son. The couple soon divorced.

The following month, they discussed details of their sexual orientation with the Japanese Women’s magazine Very, stating: “Being able to fall in love with a woman allowed me to imagine a life completely different from the one I thought I would have and taught me joys I never knew existed.

“Somewhere along the way, I began to struggle with the concept of being the ‘ideal man’ and the ‘ideal husband’ and who I really was. When I got married, I decided to take the truth about my sexuality to the grave.”

The Doyo wa Karafuru star went on to become a vocal supporter of the LGBT+ community. They made numerous appearances on Japanese talk shows advocating for LGBT+ rights in the country.

Many fans have paid tribute to Ryuchell on social media following news of their death.

“This is genuinely heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Ryuchell,” one person wrote.

Another fan added: “This is so upsetting I feel like they were just starting to live their truth... rest in peace.”

One person wrote: “Rest well beautiful Ryuchell. Your vibrant, joyful fashion style was so impactful and influenced gender-neutral fashion forever. Your LGBT+ advocacy was brave and beautiful. Receiving mass hate on the internet is something no human is built for. Fly high angel.”

Reporter and producer Hanako Montgomery wrote: “So saddened by the terrible news of Ryuchell‘s passing. An advocate for LGBT+ rights here in Japan, Ryuchell also helped popularize genderless kei fashion. 27 years old.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.