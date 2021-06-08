Sacha Baron Cohen is said to have returned as his original creation Ali G.

The actor, who is currently living in Australia with his wife Isla Fisher and their children, reportedly performed as the character in a surprise appearance at a comedy club in Sydney.

No footage of the rumoured set has made its way online as attendees were allegedly asked to put their phones in “locked pouches” before entering.

There have also been no tweets about the event, which indicates revellers may have been asked to sign an embargo form prohibiting mention of it taking place.

The set, which allegedly occurred at The Comedy Store, was “leaked” to The Telegraph, with one audience member claiming that Cohen performed two sets as the character on Saturday (5 June). Both are said to have lasted for 20 minutes.

According to the unnamed source, he had “everyone in stitches”.

The Independent has contacted a rep for Cohen, as well as The Comedy Store, for comment.

Ali G is the character that launched Cohen’s career after the comedian debuted him on The 11 O’Clock Show in the late 1990s.

He then had his own Channel 4 series, titled Da Ali G Show, which started in 2000, and spin-off film, Ali G Indahouse in 2002.

Cohen most recently reprised the role of Borat for Amazon hit sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and received an Oscar nomination for Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.