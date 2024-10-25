Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sacha Baron Cohen brought back two of his most iconic comedic characters, Borat and Ali G, for a skit mocking former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a Thursday (October 24) night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new minidrama Disclaimer, Cohen, 53, donned the fake mustache of his famous mockumentary character.

The comedian began: “Mr Trump sir, you say in Ohio that people eat the cats and the dogs. Which restaurant do they serve them at? Can you get me a reservation, please? In my country, we have KFC – Kazakh Fried Cat – it’s pussy-licking good!”

Turning his attention to Harris, Borat continued: “You are a woman, a person of colors and are married to a Jew. I advise you not to come to Kazakhstan. You have already made three out of four crimes punishable by death. Please do not tell me that you have also made sexy time with an underage bear.

“Mr Trump, sir, that remind me. After your visit five years ago to the Almaty Beautiful Bear Pageant, we paid the hush monies to gather the grizzly. Problem solved. Thank you for your nuclear secrets in return. You scratch my back; I scratch your khram.”

Earlier in the interview, Cohen reprised his satirical London boy Ali G from his series Da Ali G Show to show how he would moderate a presidential debate between Trump and Harris.

Putting on Ali G’s signature tight red hat, yellow wrap-around glasses and goatee, he addressed Trump, saying: “You has been convicted of 32 crimes, you stole classified documents, you boned nuff porn stars, and you ain’t never paid no taxes. Respeck! You is my hero!”

Turning his attention to Harris, he added: “Me’s also got a question for that fit honey. Yo what is you doing later, a’ight? When we look at you on the television, me gets a massive election a’ight.

“Can we just say to both of you that whatever happen, me is just glad that the next president won’t have white skin,” he quipped, in reference to Trump’s famously orangish appearance.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Sacha Baron Cohen mocks 2024 presidential candidates in character as Borat and Ali G ( NBC )

Elsewhere during the late-night talk show, Cohen discussed his current Apple TV+ series, Disclaimer, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, which follows a well-respected and renowned journalist (Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett) whose past transgressions are on the brink of exposure.

He revealed that years ago he was offered a role in Cuaròn’s 2013 Sandra Bullock-led Gravity before he was eventually approached for Disclaimer.

Cohen explained that he had originally been interested in the role played by Kevin Kline, before the Roma filmmaker told him: “No, you’ll be playing Cate Blanchett’s husband.”

Disclaimer is currently streaming on Apple TV+.