Sacha Baron Cohen has reacted to the news that Roy Moore lost the lawsuit he filed against him

It was announced earlier this week that a federal court had thrown out the defamation lawsuit filed by former Alabama Chief Justice following his appearance on the Borat star’s comedy show.

Moore was interviewed on Who Is America? under the pretence that he would receive an award for his support of Israel.

Baron Cohen was in character as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who claimed he had technology that would show whether Moore was a paedophile.

In 2017, sexual misconduct allegations against Moore cropped during his US Senate run, including accusations that he had pursued teenagers. Moore brought the suit against Baron Cohen, Showtime and CBS in 2018, seeking $95m in damages.

Baron Cohen responded to the court’s decision, writing on Twitter: “Sorry, Roy. Nice try. And this is now part of the legal record: ‘Several published articles accused Judge Moore of inappropriate sexual encounters with young females, including one who was underage’.

He then shared a clip of Moore’s appearance on Who Is America?, writing: “Seems like a good day to enjoy this again.”

Speaking following the decision, US District Court Judge John P. Cronan wrote: “The Court agrees that Judge Moore’s claims are barred by the unambiguous contractual language, which precludes the very causes of action he now brings.”

Moore and his wife Kayla have already filed paperwork stating that they will appeal.