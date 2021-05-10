Sadiq Khan appeared to make a dig at Laurence Fox after winning a second term as London mayor this weekend.

This year’s London mayoral race saw Fox, the self-styled “anti-woke” campaigner and Lewis actor, lose out to Labour’s Khan whose win was announced yesterday (9 May).

Fox – who set up his Reclaim Party to run in the race – won 47,634 ballot papers, which accounted for 1.9 per cent of votes in the election.

The results prompted a viral tweet from user @GeorgeGriffiths, reading: “Billie Piper sold more copies of “Because We Want To” in its opening week than Laurence Fox got votes from London Mayor.”

Piper and Fox divorced in 2016 after nine years of marriage. The Doctor Who star first rose to fame in 1998 with the song “Because We Want To” .

Piper sold more than 80,000 copies of “Because We Want To” in the week of its release.

The track earned her the title of youngest female artist to top the UK charts with a debut.

Khan responded to the viral tweet, writing: “It is a great tune tbh.”

Many people have applauded the mayor for his comment, with his response receiving nearly 3,900 likes.

One person wrote: “Khan has banter,” while someone else added: “Third degree burn!”

It was reported yesterday (9 May) that as a result of the election, Fox lost his £10,000 deposit paid to London Elects, the Greater London Authority team responsible for organising the election of the Mayor of London and the London Assembly.

Candidates must secure 5 per cent of votes or higher to retain their deposit.

Liberal Democrat Luisa Porritt, Piers Corbyn, Count Binface, Mandu Reid of the Womens’ Equality Party, and Peter Gammons of Ukip also lost their deposit.