SAG Awards nominations 2023 – the complete list in full
SAG Awards are an important indicator for the likeliest winners of the Oscars
The SAG Awards are almost upon us, marking the last major awards show before the Oscars.
The 29th annual ceremony, hosted by the Screen Actors Guild, will take place on Sunday (26 February) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The awards show honours the best performances across film and television.
The SAG Awards are seen as an important indicator for the likeliest winners of the Academy Awards, which take place on 12 March.
Since the first SAG Awards ceremony in 1995, 20 lead actresses have won the corresponding Oscar while 23 leading male actors have done the same.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the nominees in the film categories this year while those vying for glory in the TV categories are more varied.
This year’s nominees were announced in January by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson.
Scroll down for a complete list of all the nominees across 15 categories.
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
The SAG Awards will air live on 26 February, beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 4pm GMT.
