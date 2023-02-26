Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SAG Awards are almost upon us, marking the last major awards show before the Oscars.

The 29th annual ceremony, hosted by the Screen Actors Guild, will take place on Sunday (26 February) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The awards show honours the best performances across film and television.

Find out how to watch the 2023 SAG Awards here.

The SAG Awards are seen as an important indicator for the likeliest winners of the Academy Awards, which take place on 12 March.

Since the first SAG Awards ceremony in 1995, 20 lead actresses have won the corresponding Oscar while 23 leading male actors have done the same.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the nominees in the film categories this year while those vying for glory in the TV categories are more varied.

This year’s nominees were announced in January by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson.

Scroll down for a complete list of all the nominees across 15 categories.

(Left to right) Colin Farrell in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everwhere All at Once’ and Jeremy Allen White in ‘The Bear’ (Searchlight Pictures/A24/Hulu)

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Jennifer Coolidge is nominated for ‘The White Lotus’ season two (HBO)

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

The SAG Awards will air live on 26 February, beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 4pm GMT.