Award season is now open.

The 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards were handed out at a live ceremony in Santa Monica, California, as the guild honoured performers in 15 categories across film and television on Sunday night (27 February).

Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won the awards for best actors in the film categories.

An emotional Chastain claimed her award for her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Meanwhile, Smith was recognised for his performance as Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in the autobiographical King Richard.

Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to be nominated for and win a solo acting honour, as he was awarded outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his performance in CODA. Sian Heder’s coming-of-age movie also won the award for ensemble performance in the film category.

Notably, Ariana DeBose turned West Side Story’s only nomination into a well-deserved win, as the actor walked away with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Meanwhile, top film nominees The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci didn’t receive any SAG awards.

Among television nominations, South Korea’s Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language TV series to win a SAG award, as Hwang Dong-hyuk’s dystopian drama opened its kitty with the prize for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.

Squid Game also provided the night’s first big upset, as Lee Jung-Jae won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series – a category that included heavyweights like Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

Jung Ho-Yeon, who played Kang Sae-byeok on Squid Game, was honoured in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series category.

While Succession actors didn’t win any solo awards, the hit HBO show’s cast was recognised in the best ensemble performance in a drama series category.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso all but swept the comedy television categories with Jason Sudeikis’s show being awarded the best ensemble and male actor in a comedy series.

Short of a perfect trio, Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple lost out to Jean Smart, whose portrayal of washed-up comic Deborah Vance in Hacks earned her the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

CODA - WINNER

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – WINNER

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die –WINNER

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – WINNER

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series

Succession – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Yellowstone

Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series

Ted Lasso – WINNER

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Squid Game – ˆWINNER

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown