SAG Awards 2022: The complete list of film and TV winners
Top film nominees ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘House of Gucci’ didn’t win a single SAG award
Award season is now open.
The 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards were handed out at a live ceremony in Santa Monica, California, as the guild honoured performers in 15 categories across film and television on Sunday night (27 February).
Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won the awards for best actors in the film categories.
An emotional Chastain claimed her award for her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Meanwhile, Smith was recognised for his performance as Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in the autobiographical King Richard.
Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to be nominated for and win a solo acting honour, as he was awarded outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his performance in CODA. Sian Heder’s coming-of-age movie also won the award for ensemble performance in the film category.
Notably, Ariana DeBose turned West Side Story’s only nomination into a well-deserved win, as the actor walked away with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.
Meanwhile, top film nominees The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci didn’t receive any SAG awards.
Among television nominations, South Korea’s Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language TV series to win a SAG award, as Hwang Dong-hyuk’s dystopian drama opened its kitty with the prize for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.
Squid Game also provided the night’s first big upset, as Lee Jung-Jae won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series – a category that included heavyweights like Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.
Jung Ho-Yeon, who played Kang Sae-byeok on Squid Game, was honoured in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series category.
While Succession actors didn’t win any solo awards, the hit HBO show’s cast was recognised in the best ensemble performance in a drama series category.
Meanwhile, Ted Lasso all but swept the comedy television categories with Jason Sudeikis’s show being awarded the best ensemble and male actor in a comedy series.
Short of a perfect trio, Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple lost out to Jean Smart, whose portrayal of washed-up comic Deborah Vance in Hacks earned her the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.
Here is the full list of winners:
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
CODA - WINNER
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – WINNER
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
No Time to Die –WINNER
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – WINNER
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series
Succession – WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Yellowstone
Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series
Ted Lasso – WINNER
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Squid Game – ˆWINNER
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
