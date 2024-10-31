Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest son, Saint West, appears to have deleted his YouTube channel after two posts bashing Vice President Kamala Harris were shared from his account.

The eight-year-old shared two memes about the Democratic nominee from his channel @TheGoatSaint before they were taken down.

One post was of an illustration of an angry man lifting his foot to look at the sole of his shoe, with the words “I stepped in s***” written above him. A photo of Harris is then displayed on the shoe.

Another clip shared on his channel included a photo of Harris overlayed with the popular GIF of the Saved by the Bell cast saying the words “dumb,” “stupid,” “crazy,” and “dangerous.”

The message, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else,” now appears when trying to access the channel.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representative for comment.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Kardashian had originally allowed her son to start his own YouTube channel in September after he signed an “extensive contract.”

At the time, the reality star, 44, promoted his channel on her Instagram Story, writing “Please Subscribe!”

In a separate Story, Kardashian included a photo of the handwritten contract, in which Saint agreed that he would not “comment on any personal family information” or “film any personal information” for his YouTube. He also “must show [his] mom or guardian all videos before” posting them and delete his videos if his mother tells him to for any reason. The contract noted that if Saint doesn’t listen to all the rules listed, Kardashian “could make [his] page private or delete [his] account.”

Within a week of his channel’s creation, he had posted 33 videos and already amassed 13,000 subscribers.

Saint is one of four children born to Kardashian and West. The former couple, who were married from 2014 to 2022, also share daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, and son Psalm, five.

The exes have famously expressed opposing political views. Controversial rapper West, 47, has been an outspoken Donald Trump supporter since the 2016 election. He again threw his support behind the Republican nominee in February, telling paparazzi: “It’s Trump all day.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian publicly supported Hilary Clinton in 2016, then writing on her now-defunct KKW Beauty app: “Without a doubt I stand with Hillary. I’m with her.”

She later celebrated Joe Biden’s win in 2020, tweeting three blue hearts alongside a photo of Biden and Harris.

Speaking to Variety editor-in-chief and author Ramin Setoodeh for his 2024 book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, Trump admitted that he had felt “betrayed” by Kardashian’s support of Biden.

“I was disappointed in Kim,” the former president said. “I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband — in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff.”

While Kardashian has yet to endorse either candidate this year, on Wednesday (October 30), she wished Trump’s daughter Ivanka a happy birthday.

“No one sweeter than you […] Happy Birthday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a selfie of the two of them.