Salma Hayek says her pet owl vomited a ‘ball of rat hair’ on Harry Styles

Salma Hayek has opened up about the time her pet owl vomited a “ball of rat hair” on a certain famous singer’s head.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, the actor talked about how her pet owl, named Kering, likes to greet guests by regurgitating pellets (a hairball made of bones, fur, feathers and scales) on them.

“One time, there was a very important celebrity – I will not say his name – and he was really excited about the owl and hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me,” Hayek began.

“He's like, ‘Oh, I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?' And the minute he least expected it, it came on his head – but then she did the thing [coughed it up]. This ball of rat hair was on his head.”

Turns out, the mystery celebrity was none other than Harry Styles.

“He was OK, he was [kind of] cool. He didn't scream,” Hayek laughed about the incident.

“I hope I'm not in trouble," the The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor said after revealing Styles' name. “He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool, even with that happening. He's the best. He's the best!”