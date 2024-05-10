Popular KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin dies aged 64

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Rubin, a longtime entertainment reporter for Los Angeles news station KTLA, has died. He was 64.

His death was confirmed by a source close to the station, who said he died at his home from a heart attack on Friday (10 May), shortly after having finished his regular “Morning News” segment.

“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin,” the station posted on X. “Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”

Born in San Diego in 1960, Rubin graduated from Occidental College in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies and Rhetoric.

He later went on to join KTLA in 1991, where he won numerous News Emmys and Golden Mike Awards and was honoured with a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association.

Throughout his decades-long career with the station, he reached millions of viewers and became a Hollywood fixture.

“The Sam that you saw on the air is the Sam that was off the air,” Rubin’s longtime colleague and friend Frank Buckley said while announcing his passing on live television.

“To all of us he shared his mornings with on television, and to those he worked with behind the scenes at KTLA, we will not forget him.”

Sam Rubin attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of KTLA’s owner Nexstar, called Rubin “an icon” for the region and the industry.

“Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation. My prayers are with his family and the KTLA family as we mourn his passing. He will be missed,” Sook said in a statement.

Besides his KTLA coverage, Rubin also frequently appeared on the BBC and did radio and TV reports in Australia.

He also co-authored two biographies, one about the former First Lady Jack Onassis (Jackie: A Lasting Impression) and a second on actor Mia Farrow.

Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and four children.