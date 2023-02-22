Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Smith has teased an appearance in the forthcoming season of And Just Like That...

The second run of the HBO Max series, continuing the stories of the Sex and the City universe, is currently in production.

On Wednesday (22 February), Smith and the show’s official Instagram shared a joint post showing the singer at the shooting location.

“Up to something unholy on set,” reads the caption of the two-image post.

One picture shows the star peeking out of a trailer door making a peace sign with their fingers, while the second shows Smith sitting in a traditional director’s chair.

Smith has previously expressed his love of Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays protagonist Carrie Bradshaw in the series.

Fans of Smith and the programme have left supportive comments, with some noting how much of an exciting moment this must be for the “Unholy” vocalist.

“Congratulations. How perfect for you, on the set of And Just Like That with your fave, Sarah Jessica Parker,” reads one reply.

Others have suggested that Smith, who is non-binary, could appear in some capacity with the popular non-binary character Ché Diaz, played by former Grey’s Anatomy actor Sara Ramirez.

The next season of And Just Like That... has already sparked discussion for production photos showing the return of the character Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.

Aidan is known to fans as Carrie’s second-most significant relationship of the original series, as well as appearing in the second movie of the franchise in 2010.

Following the death of Carrie’s husband Mr Big (Chris Noth) in the first episode of And Just Like That, many have anticipated Aiden’s return to possibly rekindle his romance with his old love.

In January, the first photo of Carrie and Aidan together showed them holding hands and walking through the streets of New York City.

And Just Like That season two has been confirmed for a summer 2023 release.