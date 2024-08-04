Emmerdale star no longer speaks to her daughter after she joined OnlyFans

Support truly

Mia Dunn, daughter of Emmerdale star Sammy Winward, has revealed that the pair no longer speak to each other after the 19-year-old joined OnlyFans earlier this year.

Winward is best known for playing veteran character Katie Sugden on the popular ITV soap between 2001 and 2015. She was engaged to Blackburn footballer Daniel Dunn, who is Dunn’s father, before the couple split shortly after their daughter’s birth in 2005.

A fiery argument led to a fallout between the mother and daughter months ago, with Dunn confirming that they no longer speak.

“She said some pretty mean things when we did last speak, it was awful,” she told The Sun.

“But I absolutely love my mum, I love all of my family but none of them speak to me now.”

Explaining that she understands her family’s reservations about her new occupation, she said she hopes that things will be different one day.

“I think they’re just being protective of me. It’s not been nice and some of the conversations we had before we stopped talking weren’t great,” she continued.

“But I will always love and appreciate them. I hope that one day we can rebuild our relationship and move on.”

open image in gallery Sammy and her daughter appeared on Loose Women together ( ITV/Loose Women )

Speaking about the confidence she has gained on OnlyFans, a content subscription service primarily used by sex workers, the model says she now earns 10 times what she used to and is hoping to use the opportunity as a stepping stone to a career in property.

“I feel so empowered on OnlyFans. I am my own boss and I’m confident in myself and what I’m doing.”

She added: “I get around £30,000 a month from my account and work about three days a week. I film my content, upload it and then spend time doing paperwork.”

She doesn’t intend to stay in the industry forever, as she said: “I won’t be doing OnlyFans forever. It is a great stepping stone into the property business.”

Dunn appeared alongside Winward during an interview on Loose Women two years ago. At the time, she intended to follow in the footsteps of her mother, and become an actor. However, after finding work as a makeup artist when she left school, conversations with friends about the earning potential of OnlyFans swayed her to make the switch.