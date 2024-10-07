Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former Great British Bake-Off presenter Sandi Toksvig has reflected negatively on her time on the hit show, as she revealed she doesn’t stay in touch with her co-host Noel Fielding.

The 66-year-old quit the series in 2020, having presented it for three years and despite receiving “the biggest paycheque of my life”.

In an honest new interview with The Times, Toksvig explained that she did not enjoy her time on the show and doesn’t stay in touch with her co-presenters.

When asked about Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, she said: “He’s so busy. He drives cars so fast it’s impossible to catch him”. When asked if she was in touch with Might Boosh star Fielding, she said simply: “No.”

She gave a warmer response about judge Prue Leith, saying: “Prue and I are joined at the hip.”

Toksvig, who is also known for hosting QI, described being on Bake Off as “three of the longest years of my life”, adding that she did not understand the point of the show and had never watched it prior to joining.

“It’s not for me. I walked away from the biggest paycheque of my life, but that’s fine. I’d never watched it. I still haven’t watched it. I didn’t understand it.”

Going even further, she said: “Cakes are readily available in the shops. I didn’t enjoy the process. You stand at the end of a long table for hours when Prue and Paul taste everything and we literally didn’t speak or taste anything.

open image in gallery Toksvig said, ‘Cakes are readily available in the shops’ ( Getty Images )

“I used to say, ‘Can we not sit down? I’m not contributing,’ but no.”

She didn’t enjoy tasting the food after filming either, remarking: “Not really. My thing is cheese.”

Pointless presenter and author Richard Osman hit out at Toksvig as he commented on a post about the article, saying: “I honestly don’t think you should present shows you wouldn’t watch.”

Viewers were unnerved by the revelations, as one person wrote: “I loved Sandi on the show, this has tainted it for me.”

“Why take the gig hosting a show you clearly hate?” said another, agreeing with Osman.

However, others defended the comedian as they said, “She is 66 and can happily play the grumpy old lady character that likes a sit-down now.”