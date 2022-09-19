Why is Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh at the Queen’s funeral?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Sandra Oh is in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Canadian delegation.

The Killing Eve star participated in a procession of national honours as part of the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September) morning, as the nation mourns the death of the monarch after her 70-year reign.

Oh joined the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

The actor, who was born in Canada to Korean parents, was granted the honour in June 2022.

Canada’s delegation at the funeral was led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. It also includes governor general Mary Simon, as well as former prime ministers and governor-generals.

The group departed for the UK on Friday (16 Septemeber).

Details of the delegation were made public on Thursday (15 September) during a special address given by Trudeau during a special session of Canada’s House of Commons.

The day of the Queen’s funeral is also being marked in Canada with a national day of mourning.

Additional reporting by Press Association.