Sara Ramírez has been cast in the forthcoming Sex and the City reboot.

The actor, who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, will be a series regular in And Just Like That… alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Ramírez will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” stated the logline.

Ramírez is best known for playing Dr Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy and policy advisor Kat Sandoval in Madam Secretary.

In 2016, the actor came out as bisexual and last year announced they are non-binary.

And Just Like That... will revisit Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties”.

Kim Cattrall, who earned five Emmy nominations for her role in the original show as Samantha, is not part of the reboot.

Earlier this year, HBO boss Casey Bloys hinted at how Samantha’s absence will be dealt with. “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” he told TVLine. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

Bloys added: “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

The original Sex and the City cast (Rex Features)

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character. She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall called her “cruel” and posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

Parker recently addressed speculation over Cattrall’s absence from reboot reboot, declaring, “I don’t dislike her.”