Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted that she “wouldn’t be OK” with former co-star Kim Cattrall featuring in And Just Like That… in the future.

Cattrall played Samantha Jones, publicist and close friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the original Sex and The City series, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as reprising the character for the two spin-off films.

However, the actor was noticeably absent from the recent series reboot, following Cattrall’s public statement that she didn’t want to return to the series.

In a new interview with Variety, Parker was asked whether she’d be OK with a possible return of Cattrall to the Sex and The City universe, and she declined.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she explained. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

After the death of her brother in 2018, Cattrall rejected Parker’s condolences via a comment on Instagram, stating that the two were not friends, before sharing a gossip article that claimed Parker was a “mean girl”.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’ (Rex Features)

Parker later confirmed that the creative team never approached Cattrall ahead of And Just Like That…

“After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Though Cattrall didn’t appear on-screen throughout the series, the character of Samantha stayed present through occasional text messages sent to Carrie, giving the audience part of the beloved character while an actual appearance wasn’t possible.

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker continued. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainised. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

All 10 episodes of And Just Like That… have now aired. Though a second season is rumoured to be in the pipeline, there has been no confirmation as of yet.