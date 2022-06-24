Sarah Jessica Parker calls out ‘sexist’ society for age-shaming women: ‘We don’t talk about men that way’
‘It’s bizarre to me that we are still so transparently sexist about these things,’ actor said
Sarah Jessica Parker has criticised society for the “sexist” way the ageing of women is seen.
The 57-year-old Sex and the City star was the subject of “misogynist chatter” during the series revival And Just Like That, for which she previously shared her disappointment.
In a new interview with Instyle, Parker opened up about how she stays optimistic about growing older.
“I don’t think about it. I mean, that’s the God’s honest truth,” she said.
“I’m forced to think about it because of what I do for a living and because other people seem to want me to think about it or they’re thinking about my age.”
She clarified: “It doesn’t mean that I’m delusional or that I live in some false universe where I’m in amber and I’m not changing.
“I’ve asked a huge amount of myself physically on camera and off camera on stage. I’ve run and jumped and worked my body for 40-some years. I’m feeling it.”
Parker acknowledged that “anxiety is legitimate and well-placed because there is such a huge amount of focus and attention on women and ageing”.
“I’m confounded by the fact that we simply don’t talk about men that way,” she added. “It’s bizarre to me that we are still so transparently sexist about these things.”
The reboot – which follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their fifties – has been renewed for a second season.
Earlier this month, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that Samantha Jones’ character, portrayed by Kim Cattrall in the original series, will again be featured in the forthcoming season of And Just Like That.
