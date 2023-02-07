Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Happy Valley has ended with a finale that left both the show’s stars and viewers feeling very pleased.

The BBC show, created by Sally Wainwright, aired its last ever episode on Sunday night (5 February).

To mark the momentous event, lead star Sarah Lancashire, who plays Catherine Cawood, organised a gift for her co-stars, including Siobhan Finneran (who plays Catherine’s sister Clare) and Tommy Lee Royce actor James Norton.

It’s been revealed that Lancashire enlisted the help of The Yorkshire Soap Company to create a “special gift” for cast and crew members who worked on the series.

The company is based in Hebden Bridge, which is where the series is set. Unveiling the gift on social media on Monday (6 February), the firm wrote: “Some of you may know Happy Valley is set in our home town of Hebden Bridge and filmed across the wonderful county of Yorkshire!

“While filming in town we had the pleasure of welcoming the amazing Sarah Lancashire into our shop, and over the summer of 2022 we worked together on a special gift from her to the entire cast and crew for wrapping the final season.”

The company called the gift “a very Yorkshire Happy Valley Candle”, and revealed the Catherine quote written on the label: “I’m the best copper that ever lived, but Code 11... job done.”

“Code 11” is a reference to the symbology that’s detected using barcode machines.

According to The Yorkshire Soap Company, Lancashire donated some of her character’s costume, including her police hat and shoulder numbers, as part of a charity gala organised by The Halifax Ukrainian Club.

“She deserves every award possible for her work on this brilliant series,” the company said in tribute to her performance.

Sarah Lancashire’s touching gift for ‘Happy Valley’ cast and crew (BBC)

Viewers are in awe of not only Lancashire’s performance, but also of Wainwright for how she ended the series. Many are calling it one of the finest ever conclusions to a BBC drama.

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Norton has shared his “final conclusion” on whether he thinks his character was a “psychopath”, and revealed the series one callback featured in a climactic scene involving Tommy and Catherine.

Happy Valley is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.