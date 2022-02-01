Sarah Michelle Gellar has been posting about being confused with Big Sean at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday (30 January).

The NFL team played against the San Francisco 49ers and won 20-17, securing their spot in the Super Bowl later this month.

Several celebrity couples were at the game, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Gellar, rapper Big Sean and R&B singer Jhené Aiko.

At one point during the match, Big Sean and Aiko were showcased on SoFi Stadium’s Jumbotron, but he was mislabelled as Gellar while Aiko was captioned as the Buffy star’s husband, Freddie Prinze Jr, who wasn’t even in attendance.

The stars caught the blunder on camera and made fun of the mistake on Instagram.

“@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?” Gellar captioned an Instagram post.

Big Sean shared a photo of himself looking confused as he looked up at the Jumbotron on his own Instagram story.

Last year, Gellar showed support for her Buffy co-star Charisma Carpenter after the actor accused showrunner Joss Whedon of misconduct, allegations he has denied.

Gellar issued a supportive statement saying she is “proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers” but “I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon”.

“I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out,” she added.