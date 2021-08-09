Fans think Sarah Michelle Gellar has hinted at a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion following a new social media post.

Back in 2019, the cast of the popular Nineties show had a small reunion. Original stars, including Alyson Hannigan (Willow), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia) and Spike actor James Marsters, were all present alongside Nicholas Brendon who played Xander.

While fellow co-stars Amber Benson, Julie Benz, Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof, Iyari Limon, James Leary and Clare Kramer were all there for the reunion, the titular slayer herself was not. David Boreanaz, who played Angel, and Anhtony Stuart Head, who played Giles, were also absent.

Now, fans think another reunion could be on the way after Gellar photoshopped herself into a photo with three of the stars from the show’s sixth season: Warren Mears (Adam Busch), Andrew Wells (Tom Lenk), and Jonathan Levinson (Danny Strong).

The three actors met for an unofficial reunion and Strong posted a picture to document the event on Instagram. “Criminal masterminds together again plotting outside a laundromat,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Sunnydale shutters [sic] in horror not knowing what they may do next.”

Having spotted the picture, Gellar re-shared it with a photoshopped version featuring herself added in the background. “Oh sorry did my invite get lost in the mail? *roundhouse kick*,” she joked in her caption.

The actor also shared both posts in her Instagram story writing “Hmmm...” over the original picture and “Much better..” on her own version.

Strong later replied to Gellar’s post, writing: “Repost from [Sarah Michelle Gellar] Argh! Foiled again! You may have won this time (again!) (always!) but your archnemisisisis will be back! Maybe! Depends on Tom’s availability. And why doesn’t anyone ever give me credit for telling you to smash the orbs? It’s like it never happened!”

Fans on social media, meanwhile, thought the photos hinted at a Buffy reunion. “It has to happen soon”, one fan wrote. “It’s been too long and we are long overdue a Buffy reunion now”, another added.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003.