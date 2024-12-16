Sarah Michelle Gellar hints she’d be open to Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sarah Michelle Gellar has suggested she would be open to returning to her signature role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer after seeing how the Sex and the City and Dexter franchises have expanded.

The New York-born actor, 47, is currently appearing in the Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin.

While discussing the role on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gellar was asked by the host whether she had considered a return to the supernatural role that made her one of the biggest stars on television from 1997 to 2003.

“It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” Gellar responded.

“But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

When co-star Christian Slater suggested a reboot wouldn’t necessarily have to be a prequel, Gellar agreed. “No, it could be anything,” she said. “It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar attending iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York on December 13, 2024 ( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

In October, Gellar confirmed that she will not be returning for the forthcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, reminding fans that her character Helen Shivers died in the 1997 movie.

She led the classic horror film alongside her now-husband Freddie Prinze Jr, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe.

Directed by Jim Gillespie, the slasher film followed four friends as they are stalked and taunted by a killer threatening to expose their murderous secret.

Asked in an interview with People if she was planning on reprising her role in the new film, Gellar confirmed she would not.

“I am dead,” she said of her beauty queen character Helen, who was fatally stabbed in the original film.

“My best friend [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity,” she said of the upcoming project.

“So I’m always the one telling her, ‘Well, that would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters,’ so I do have kind of an unofficial job title.”

It was recently revealed that Hewitt will return for the upcoming sequel, alongside Prinze Jr who will reprise his role as Ray Bronson. They join the previously announced cast of Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Haur-King.