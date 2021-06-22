Sarah Paulson says ‘underwhelming’ American Horror Story season left her feeling ‘trapped’

Sarah Paulson has revealed that she felt “trapped” by an “underwhelming” season of American Horror Story.

Paulson has starred in almost every season of the anthology series, which re-uses the same large troupe of actors but in different scenarios each year. She is also a long-time collaborator of the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy, having also appeared in his series Nip/Tuck, Ratched and The People vs OJ Simpson.

However, the actor has now confessed to feeling “underwhelmed” by the sixth season of American Horror Story – titled Roanoke – and regretting not asking Murphy to sit it out.

“I just [didn’t] care about this season at all,” Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People vs OJ Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.”

Roanoke, which also starred Cuba Gooding Jr, Kathy Bates and Chaz Bono, featured Paulson playing a British actor starring in a true-crime docuseries about a haunted house.

“I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.”

Paulson added that she was finally allowed by Murphy to sit out the show’s subsequent season, titled Cult, but chose to stay because of its provocative storyline, which revolved around the aftermath of the 2016 US election.

The actor did not appear in the 2019 American Horror Story season, titled 1984, but will return for the forthcoming Double Feature.

The new season, which will premiere in August, will also star Macaulay Culkin, Evan Peters and Billie Lourd.