Saturday Night Live: Colin Jost mocks ‘future of Republican party’ Matt Gaetz

Colin Jost took aim at Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz during the season finale of Saturday Night Live.

In the Weekend Update segment, Jost joked that the Republican Party are keen to move on from the Capitol riots in January this year because of a desire to focus on the future of their party, “and the future of their party is of course…”

As a photograph of Gaetz appeared behind him, Jost said simply: “Yikes.”

In reference to recent reports that federal authorities have stepped up their investigation into alleged sex trafficking, Jost added: “It was reported that federal authorities investigating the sex trafficking accusations against Matt Gaetz have secured the co-operation of his ex-girlfriend, but not until after her prom.”

Mr Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and has strenuously denied all of the allegations against him.

Earlier in the segment, Jost looked back on a season that began under the Trump presidency. “It’s our last Weekend Update, and I have to say I think the country is in a better place than it was when we started this season,” he said. “In September there were headlines like: ‘Will the President destroy democracy?’ and now I’m seeing headlines like: ‘Will this be the most turnt-ass summer ever?’”

In reference to the Capitol riots, Jost added: “Who can forget that time when the President tried to murder Congress? Apparently Congress can, as the Senate is likely to block a bipartisan investigation into the Capitol riots thanks to opposition from Mitch McConnell.”