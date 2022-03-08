SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend?
Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía will feature in the show’s next episode
Saturday Night Live will welcome Zoë Kravitz as the host for its next episode, which will air on 12 March.
Last month, it was announced on SNL’s official Twitter account that the actor – who stars opposite Robert Pattinson in the newly released film The Batman – was due to make her hosting debut.
Kravitz, however, has previously made an SNL cameo in 2018 in the same episode that Childish Gambino – aka Donald Glover – hosted and performed.
This Saturday (12 March), Kravitz will be joined by Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, who will be the evening’s musical guest.
Rosalía first appeared on the show in 2021, performing a duet rendition of “La Noche De Anoche” with Bad Bunny.
Other hosts of SNL this season have included Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.
Musical guests have included Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.
Kravitz will also be among the presenters at the 94th Oscars on 27 March.
The next episode of SNL will premiere on 12 March on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.
