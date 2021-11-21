SNL mocks controversial Rittenhouse trial judge Bruce Schroeder

Saturday Night Live has mocked the controversial judge who presided over the recent trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

On Friday, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in his homicide trial after four days of jury deliberations. Rittenhouse had faced five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.

In the sketch show’s cold open on Saturday 20 November, SNL cast member Cecily Strong played Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro. She introduced the story by announcing: “Our top story: Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges. That loveable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do: Protecting an empty used car lot in someone else’s town.”

She then welcomed as her guest Judge Bruce Schroeder, played by fellow SNL cast member Mikey Day, by stating that he is: “as impartial as a dance mom clapping harder than anyone.”

Day’s version of Judge Schroeder claimed that despite the controversy stirred up by his handling of the trial, it was in fact “all standard procedure.” He added: “That’s why I ordered that the prosecution not use the word ‘victims’. They were ‘rioters’. And they weren’t ‘shot’. They were ‘g’doinked’. But that did not give my client an unfair advantage in any way.”

When asked whether intended to refer to the ‘defendant’ rather than his ‘client’, he replied: “Oh yeah, sure! I keep doing that!”

The episode was hosted by actor Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s recent superhero blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The musical guest was Saweetie.

