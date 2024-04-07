For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were left feeling “super disappointed” by a popular segment in the latest episode.

The ITV series, which is coming to an end next Saturday (13 April), has proved an ITV hit since it began in 2002, with many praising the show’s entertaining and energetic celebrity-filled segments that, recently, inadvertently caused chaos in the living rooms of viewers watching at home.

On Saturday (6 April), the penultimate episode of the show aired, and it featured a family reunion that left the audience in tears. However, according to viewers, the episode ended with a whimper.

Each week, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly participate in a closing segment called The End of the Show Show, in which they perform alongside that week’s musical guests.

The episode started with Take That performing their hit song “Shine”, with the band returning at the end to sing their 1995 track “Never Forget” – and while the studio audience appeared to enjoy the rendition, those watching at home couldn’t help but notice Ant and Dec were somewhat absent from the performance.

Many viewers complained that this detail robbed the segment of its sense of fun, and criticised the decision on social media. In fact, some fans branded it “the worst End of the Show Show” that Saturday Night Takeaway has ever had.

“Zero effort put into that End of the Show Show,” another viewer complained, with one person asking: “Why didn’t Ant and Dec partake in the song like they have every other week?”

Another viewer said they were “super disappointed by that end of the show, show” as it is “far better when they are properly part of the act and its full of energy.”

Ant and Dec on ITV series ‘Saturday Night Takeaway' ( Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock )

ITV has released details about the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, which will feature reunited pop group Girls Aloud as guest announcers.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Also appearing on the two-hour special will be Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Rylan, Oti Mabuse, Olly Murs, Davina McCall, Gino D’Acampo, Craig David and Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley.

After the series ends, Ant and Dec will return to ITV later this year to host I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.