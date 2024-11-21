Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The son of a woman murdered and secretly buried by the IRA has called the portrayal of her death in a new Disney+ drama series ‘cruel’.

Michael McConville, who was a child in 1972 when his mother Jean was abducted from their west Belfast home, said her death is ‘not entertainment’ but his and his family’s reality for the last 52 years.

Mrs McConville is known as one of the Disappeared, a group of 17 people who were abducted, killed and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.

open image in gallery Jean McConville was abducted in 1972 (PA) ( EPA )

Her remains were finally found in 2003 at Shelling Hill Beach in Co Louth in the Irish Republic by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR).

No one has ever been prosecuted over her death which left 10 children orphaned.

Mrs McConville’s last moments are part of the TV series called Say Nothing, which is based on a book by Patrick Radden Keefe. The series focuses on the life of now deceased republican Dolours Price.

Mr McConville said people do not realise how hurtful it is for his family for his mother’s murder to be featured in a drama series, particularly approaching the anniversary of her death on December 1.

He said he has not watched the series and does not intend to.

“Disney is renowned for entertainment, my mother’s death is not ‘entertainment’ for me and my family,” he said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

open image in gallery Still from the show ‘Say Nothing’ ( FX/Rob Youngson. All Rights Reserved )

“This is our reality, every day for 52 years.

“And although we live with it every single day and it never goes away, the timing of this is particularly bad given that it is my mother’s anniversary on December 1.”

“I just don’t think people realise how hurtful this is.”

He added: “The portrayal of the execution and secret burial of my mother is horrendous and unless you have lived through it, you will never understand just how cruel it is.

“Everyone knows the story of Jean McConville, even Hillary Clinton who I met a few years ago knew my mother’s story.

“And yet here is another telling of it that I and my family have to endure.

“Eventually, this series will be forgotten and the people who made it will have moved on to something else.

“They can do that, I can’t.”