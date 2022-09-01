Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scarlett Moffatt has shared an emotional video after a stranger followed her, having seen her location on social media.

The presenter and former Gogglebox star posted a video late on Wednesday (31 August) telling followers about how, after posting about travelling to London, she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

Moffatt began the clip by thanking rail staff members named Danny and Neil for their help during the event.

“I’m doing this so that people realise the importance of using social media and not always posting where you are,” a visibly shaken Moffatt said into the camera.

“I stupidly, naively, posted an Instagram saying, ‘Off to London on the train,’ and when I got into King's Cross station, there was a guy there.

“Because Danny and Neil were there, I stayed calm, but this guy came at me and was saying ‘Scarlett, I've been waiting for you, you're coming home with me.’”

She continued by saying that after declining his advances, the man continued to try to approach her and called her name.

Soon after, a train guard saw what was happening and called Moffatt over to join them, under the guise that they knew each other. The rail workers then walked her to her hotel safely.

Scarlett Moffatt issues a tearful warning to fans after being followed by a stranger (Instagram / Scarlett Moffatt)

“I want to say to yous [sic], do not post because you never know who's looking at your stories,” she continued her message.

“Please people, be careful what you're posting.”

On Thursday (1 September), she posted a picture of the LNER workers who’d assisted her the previous night and called them her “angels”.