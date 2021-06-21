Scott Disick, 38, claims ‘young girls happen to be attracted to me’ in response to dating criticism

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick has claimed that young women “happen to be attracted” to him, and that he doesn’t deliberately seek them out.

The 38-year-old, who first became known to the public as the husband of Kourtney Kardashian, has come under scrutiny in recent years for dating a string of women who are considerably younger than him.

On the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, which brought to a close 20 seasons of the long-running reality show, Disick denied that he exclusively dated “much younger women”.

“Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls,” he told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t go out looking for young girls.”

He continued: “They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Disick’s former mother-in-law Kris Jenner jokingly added: “You tell ‘em, Scott.”

Disick is currently dating 20-year-old model and social media personality Amelia Hamlin. He was previously in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, who was 18 when they began dating. In 2017 he was linked with actor Bella Thorne, then aged 19, who later denied that the pair knew each other “sexually”.

Also in the Kardashians reunion special, Disick said that he supported his ex Kourtney’s fledgling relationship with Blink-182 musician Travis Barker.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what,” Disick said. “So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

The second part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special is available to stream and download on Hayu in the UK from today (21 June).