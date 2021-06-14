The cast of Scrubs reunited on the set of Family Feud on Sunday night.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Neil Flynn all participated in the episode, during which two teams played against each other for charity.

Braff, who portrayed JD on the sitcom, was part of the “Fake Docs, Real Friends” team with Faison, who played Christopher Turk on Scrubs. “Fake Docs, Real Friends” is also the name of a podcast co-hosted by Braff and Faison.

Flynn, meanwhile, led a team called “BeerSharkMice”, which is also the name of his improv comedy team. Incidentally, Flynn portrayed the Janitor, JD’s longtime nemesis, on Scrubs, meaning the two were facing off once again, this time in a more playful manner.

Braff and Faison’s team played to win $25,000 for Stop AAPI Hate, while Flynn’s team was supporting St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The atmosphere on set got boisterous, including when Faison gave surprising answers in a Fast Money round. Asked which animal could help others escape a zoo by getting over a fence, Faison replied “the alligator”, drawing laughs from the crowd. (The correct answer was the giraffe.)

“An alligator?” Braff asked once the round was over. “How the hell is an alligator helping anybody?”

“It’s long and it can freaking stretch with the tail and climb with the head, and everybody can climb up that bad boy,” Faison said. “Don’t hate on my answer, man.”

Host Steve Harvey also teased Faison over that answer, remarking: “You put your foot over an alligator, it’s missing.”

Despite that mishap, Faison’s team won the $25,000 cash prize going to Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition created in March 2020 to track and respond to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the US.