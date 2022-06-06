Scrubs: Creator and cast ‘all want a reboot’ of some kind

Multiple Scrubs cast members, along with creator Bill Lawrence, have expressed their desire to bring back the series in some capacity.

The hit US sitcom, which first premiered on ABC in 2001, is a medical comedy-drama about a group of interns and their journey to becoming doctors. Since its nine-season run ended in 2010, fans have been left wondering if there’s any hope for a reboot.

On Sunday (5 June), Scrubs’ stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, John C McGinley, and Judy Reyes reunited at the ATX Television Festival in Austin Texas, and discussed the potential of bringing the show back.

“Here’s the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn’t be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months,” said Faison, who portrayed one of the leading characters, Dr Turk.

He added: “With everything Bill is doing now, he’s never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we’ll do it.”

Lawrence, who currently serves as the co-creator forTed Lasso, jumped in to say: “We’re gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other.”

Scrubs’ Donald Faison (left) and Zach Braff present Fake Doctors, Real Friends (Getty Images)

The cast later addressed the potential for a musical, with Lawrence saying: “I don’t know if there will be a Scrubs musical unless this cast all say they want to do that.”

He joked about Chalke, who plays Dr Elliot Reid, saying: “Do you really want to hear Sarah sing? No, you don’t.”