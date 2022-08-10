Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lena Hall, the actor Sean Bean said “was up for anything” while fiming a sex scene, has responded to his remarks.

Hall appeared alognside the Game of Thrones star in Snowpiercer, a TV series based on Bong Joon-ho’s film of the same name, from 2020 to 2022.

During an interview with The Times on Saturday (7 August), Bean discussed the introduction of intimacy co-ordinators for sex scenes following the #MeToo movement in Hollywood.

Bean, who is being criticised for his comments, said of Hall, with whom he filmed an unaired sex scene: “This one had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”

Hall, who played Miss Audrey in the show, has now replied to the comment, writing on Twitter on Monday (9 August): “I probably need to clarify some information in this random article since people are reaching out to me like ‘girl, are you ok?’”

“Just because I am in theatre (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything,” she continued.

Hall called Bean “an awesome actor” who “made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes”.

She went on to stress the importance of intimacy co-ordinators, calling them “a welcome addition to the set”.

Hall continued: “If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room then I won't need an intimacy coordinator. BUT if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, over exposed etc... I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I'll want an IC.”

Lena Hall responds to ‘Snowpiercer’ co-star Sean Bean’s comments on sex scene they filmed (Twitter)

Speaking about intimacy co-ordinators, Bean said in the controversial interview: “I should imagine it slows down the thrust of it. Ha, not the thrust, that’s the wrong word.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things. Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing…’ I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”