Strictly Come Dancing viewers were shocked after Sean Paul made a surprise appearance on Saturday (9 October) night’s episode.

During last Saturday’s (2 October) show, Loose Women panelist Judi Love and her professional partner Graziano di Prima danced a Samba to the Jamaican rapper’s hit song “Get Busy”.

After performing their Charleston during this week’s show, the pair received a surprise video message from Paul, who host Claudia Winkleman said had asked to send in the video himself.

“Hey Judi, what’s up, it’s Sean da Paul,” he said, eliciting shrieks from Love and Di Prima.

Paul said that his phone had “blown up” after the performance, saying: “You did your thing. So big up and good luck on the next instalment of Strictly.”

“Thank you so much,” Di Prima screamed.

Love then sent her own message to Paul, saying: “Sean da Paul, if you need a big ting in any of your videos, just call me.”

“Judi’s reaction at the end has me LOL-ing,” one fan tweeted.

“Me & my mum were losing our minds just like them,” another commenter wrote.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers called the same-sex opening number from the professionals one of the best in the show’s history.

