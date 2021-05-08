Sebastian Stan is identical to Tommy Lee in first photo from new Pamela Anderson series

Sebastian Stan has impressively transformed into Tommy Lee in a brand new series about the musician’s marriage to Pamela Anderson.

The new Hulu drama, title Pam & Tommy, is set to tell the story of Anderson and Lee’s marriage back when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

Avengers star Stan is playing the drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, and he shared a photo himself in character on Instagram.

A photo showing Lily James in character as Anderson has also been released, and the transformation of both actors have left many stunned.

Many replies revealed people are unable to tell the difference between the actors and the characters they are playing.

One person commented: “I originally thought someone had pasted Sebastian Stan’s head on a photo of Tommy and Pam.”

See the photo for yourself below.

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in new series ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Instagram)

Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998.

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen will will also appear in the project, according to Deadline.

Stan was most recently seen as Bucky Barnes in Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.