Marvel star Sebastian Stan shows off his skills as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee

Fans have gotten a closer look at what to expect from Sebastian Stan’s portrayal of Tommy Lee.

The Marvel star is set to play the Motley Crue drummer in a forthcoming series titled Pam & Tommy opposite Lily James’s Pamela Anderson.

Over the past month, images of the duo in costume have stunned fans who cannot believe the resemblance between the actors and their subjects.

Now, a fan has captured new behind-the-scenes footage of Stan showing off his drumming skills in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

In several clips shared by user @laurenfromiowa, Stan is seen wearing the drummer’s signature look: shirtless with black denim shorts and black Converse sneakers.

The 38-year-old sits behind a drum kit in what appears to be a recreation of a Motley Crue show.

Stan is seen spinning the drumsticks between his fingers. Fans have compared the actor’s deft handwork to the knife-twirling skills he often uses in his role as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Pam & Tommy will tell the story of Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

Anderson and Lee’s romance, which dominated headlines in the Nineties, began with them getting married after only knowing each other for 96 hours.

The leaked VHS tape led to a legal dispute, with Anderson suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group and Lee entering into a confidential settlement deal with them. The couple divorced in 1998.

Rogen, meanwhile, is set to play the man who stole the tape, with Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directing the series and Rob Siegel (The Founder) writing.

Anderson and Lee have two sons together, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Through friends, Anderson has allegedly said that she would not be watching the series, calling the show a “cheap knockoff”.

The eight-episode Hulu series was due to commence filming in spring 2021.