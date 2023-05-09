Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander’s iconic underwear pose has been “forever immortalised” inside a Texas restroom.

On Sunday (7 May), the 63-year-old actor, best known for his role as George Costanza on the hit sitcom, was honoured with an eye-catching portrait.

“Jason Alexander forever immortalised in a Fort Worth, Texas restroom,” read a tweet, alongside a photo printed across a bathroom stall showing George outstretched in his underwear.

Another stall shows a shirtless Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) from Friends.

“Dear God,” Alexander responded to the post.

The snapshot comes from the fourth season’s 13th episode, “The Pick”, when Kramer (Michael Richards) convinces George to seduce “photo store Sheila” with some sexy photos.

“George Luis Costanza lives on,” one fan commented.

“That’s hilarious, man,” a second laughed, with a third writing: “Brilliant.”

“The timeless art of seduction getting just a *little* bit even more timeless,” another wrote

An additional tweeter declared: “This is art of the highest level.”

The popular sitcom ran from 1989 to 1998. It followed four single friends – Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George and Kramer – and the absurdities of their everyday life in New York City.

Following his nine-season stint on Seinfeld, for which he earned eight Primetime Emmy nominations, Alexander went on to make cameo appearances on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, Malcolm in the Middle and Two and a Half Men.

Most recently, he tweeted his support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

“Just wanted to add my support to the many as I stand in solidarity with my colleagues and friends,” Alexander said. “They are fighting for the right cause and they will prevail.”

At the moment, several fan-favourite TV shows have been put on pause. Here’s a list of every show and movie affected by the protests.