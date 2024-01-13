Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seinfeld actor Peter Crombie has died after a brief period of illness. He was 71.

The American actor was best known for portraying “Crazy” Joe Davola on the fourth season of the hit US sitcom, which ran from 1989 until 1998.

The news was confirmed by his ex-wife Nadine Kijner, who described the “shock and extreme sadness” of losing Crombie, in a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday (10 January).

Alongside photographs from her and Crombie’s wedding party, Kijner wrote: “It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man.

“So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative soul.”

She told TMZ that Crombie had died after a brief period of illness. However, his cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Kijner added: “He was the kindest most caring, giving, considerate man. He was loved by everybody, generous and never had anything bad to say about anyone.”

Crombie joined the cast of Seinfeld in 1992 when he was cast as “Crazy” Joe Davola, who spent five episodes terrorising and tormenting the show’s lead Jerry Seinfeld.

Crombie’s character also dated Jerry’s friend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) at one point in season four.

Comedian Lewis Black and filmmaker Jay Russell paid tribute to Crombie in heartfelt messages shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Black’s post read: “Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie. He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer.

“More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”

Russell, who cast Crombie in his 2000 film My Dog Skip, wrote: “RIP to my friend Peter Crombie who was a wonderful, caring, gracious man, and fabulous actor.

“Peter granted me his great talent, playing the “bad guy” in My Dog Skip and did a perfect job of scaring dog lovers around the world. I hope he is at peace now. Happy trails, maestro.”

Born on 26 June 1952, Crombie’s other film and TV credits include Perfect Strangers, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Doors, Natural Born Killers, Law & Order, and Broken Vows.

No details on additional survivors were immediately available.